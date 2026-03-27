Government's Fortnightly Review of Windfall Tax Amid Global Oil Turmoil
The CBIC announced a fortnightly review of the special additional excise duty on diesel and ATF to manage domestic supply amid increased international oil prices. The government has imposed export duties while reducing domestic excise duty to shield consumers. The revenue impact is significant, with dynamic market conditions affecting strategy.
- Country:
- India
The CBIC Chairman, Vivek Chaturvedi, stated on Friday that the government plans to review the special additional excise duty on diesel and ATF every two weeks to ensure domestic availability. This follows the introduction of special duties to curb exports and increase local supply.
Recently, the government imposed export duties on diesel and ATF while cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel to combat rising international oil prices due to Middle East conflicts. These adjustments aim to protect Indian consumers and support domestic oil marketing companies.
This policy shift occurs amidst record losses for oil firms triggered by international price surges. To mitigate these losses, the government has had to adapt its excise duty strategy, while acknowledging the dynamic and challenging global supply environment.
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