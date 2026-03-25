Pentagon Boosts Defense Production Amid Escalating Tensions

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that it has struck framework agreements with major defense contractors BAE Systems, Lockheed, and Honeywell. The purpose is to enhance the production of defense systems munitions, propelling the U.S. military towards a 'wartime footing.'

This development follows more than three weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump, alongside Israel, initiated military actions against Iran. The initiative also builds on previous meetings between Trump and executives from seven major defense companies as the Pentagon seeks to replenish its weapon stocks that have been significantly drained by recent U.S. strikes on Iran.

The agreements will see Honeywell Aerospace boost production of critical munitions components, supported by a $500 million multi-year investment. Concurrently, BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin will significantly increase their output of THAAD interceptor seekers, and Lockheed will hasten the production of its Precision Strike Missile, according to the Pentagon.