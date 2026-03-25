Pentagon's Strategic Defense Surge: Transforming to Wartime Footing

The Pentagon announced Wednesday that it has established framework agreements with defense giants BAE, Lockheed, and Honeywell. This initiative focuses on boosting the production of essential defense systems and munitions, indicating a strategic pivot to 'wartime footing.'

Through these deals, Honeywell Aerospace is set to increase manufacturing of critical components for the U.S. munitions stockpile as part of a $500 million multi-year investment. Meanwhile, BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin are set to escalate production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor seekers, according to Pentagon officials.

These defense agreements come in the wake of heightened international tensions, prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's recent military actions involving Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)