Electricity Surge: Delhi's Power Subsidy Overload

Delhi has witnessed a staggering surge in its power subsidy bill over the last decade, driven by a sharp increase in domestic electricity consumers. According to a recent economic survey report, the city's government released Rs 4,037.63 crore as a power subsidy by February 2026 in the current fiscal year, more than doubling the past figures.

The number of electricity consumers in Delhi rose by nearly 40 percent over the past ten years, now totaling over 73 lakh, with domestic consumers comprising the most significant portion at 84.1 percent. From 2015-16 to 2024-25, electricity consumers increased from 52.62 lakh to 73.61 lakh, an addition of nearly 21 lakh new users.

Aligned with this consumer growth, the power subsidy has escalated from Rs 1,442.76 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 4,037.62 crore up to February 2026. This financial strain highlights the evolving energy demands on the Delhi government, which offers subsidies to households consuming up to 400 units monthly.