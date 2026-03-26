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Electricity Surge: Delhi's Power Subsidy Overload

The power subsidy bill in Delhi has more than doubled over the past decade due to a significant rise in domestic electricity consumers. As of February 2026, the subsidy reached Rs 4,037.63 crore, marking an increase from Rs 1,442.76 crore in 2015-16. Currently, over 73 lakh consumers benefit from subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:14 IST
Electricity Surge: Delhi's Power Subsidy Overload
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Delhi has witnessed a staggering surge in its power subsidy bill over the last decade, driven by a sharp increase in domestic electricity consumers. According to a recent economic survey report, the city's government released Rs 4,037.63 crore as a power subsidy by February 2026 in the current fiscal year, more than doubling the past figures.

The number of electricity consumers in Delhi rose by nearly 40 percent over the past ten years, now totaling over 73 lakh, with domestic consumers comprising the most significant portion at 84.1 percent. From 2015-16 to 2024-25, electricity consumers increased from 52.62 lakh to 73.61 lakh, an addition of nearly 21 lakh new users.

Aligned with this consumer growth, the power subsidy has escalated from Rs 1,442.76 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 4,037.62 crore up to February 2026. This financial strain highlights the evolving energy demands on the Delhi government, which offers subsidies to households consuming up to 400 units monthly.

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