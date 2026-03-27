New Zealand's Four-Phase Energy Strategy: Navigating Potential Fuel Shortages

On Friday, New Zealand unveiled a comprehensive four-phase strategy to manage rising risks associated with petrol, diesel, and jet fuel supplies, though officials assured that no current restrictions were necessary. The government has expressed confidence in its ability to address potential energy shocks effectively.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis detailed that the nation is currently in the initial phase of the plan, concentrating on global events monitoring and advocating for voluntary fuel use reductions. Despite no immediate threat, Willis indicated a good market confidence in fuel orders extending to the end of May.

Nevertheless, she cautioned about potential supply disruptions if tanker routes like the Strait of Hormuz become obstructed or refinery production drops. As of now, New Zealand possesses ample reserves, covering 49 days of petrol, 46 days of diesel, and 53 days of jet fuel, factoring in incoming shipments.