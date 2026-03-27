Enforcement Directorate Charges Anil Ambani's Reliance Group in Massive Loan Fraud
The Enforcement Directorate is set to file a chargesheet in a Rs 40,000 crore money laundering case linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group. Former RCOM executives, including Punit Garg, will be named as accused. The funds were allegedly laundered through subsidiaries and offshore entities.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate is expected to file a chargesheet this Friday as part of its investigation into a significant Rs 40,000 crore loan fraud associated with Reliance Group, chaired by Anil Ambani. The chargesheet will be lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Official sources have revealed that the former president of Reliance Communications (RCOM), Punit Garg, along with several others, will be named as accused. Garg, apprehended by the ED in January, played a central role in the bank fraud, engaging in activities such as acquisition, possession, and dissipation of illicit proceeds from the crime.
The allegedly laundered funds were reportedly 'diverted' through various foreign subsidiaries and offshore entities belonging to RCOM, the agency claims. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the federal probe agency to delve into these financial irregularities reportedly carried out under the direction of the Supreme Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ferrari Overcomes Middle East Logistical Challenges
WHO Overcomes Iran Conflict Challenges to Deliver Vital Aid
Karnataka's Manikanta Shines with Gold Hat-trick, Assam's Monikha Overcomes Injury for Triumph
ED Tightens Grip: Dubai Assets Linked to Mahadev App Worth Rs 1,700 Crore Attached in Money Laundering Probe
Proteas Triumph: South Africa Overcomes New Zealand in T20I Series