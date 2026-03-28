Delhi High Court Closes Karti Chidambaram's Plea on Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court on Saturday concluded proceedings on a plea by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. His request sought to defer the hearing on charges in a money laundering case related to an alleged Chinese visa scam.

Karti Chidambaram's appeal became irrelevant after charges had already been framed in the connected CBI case. The plea called for postponement until charges were addressed in the initial visa scam case investigated by the CBI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case, implicating Karti Chidambaram and others in a 2011 visa scam involving Chinese nationals and the power company, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited. The trial continues under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and similar corruption charges under Indian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)