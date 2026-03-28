Emergency Landing: IndiGo Flight's Engine Snag Overcomes a Nerve-Wracking Moment

An IndiGo flight en route from Visakhapatnam to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, following an engine malfunction.

Carrying 160 passengers, the Boeing 737 declared a full emergency and safely landed at 10.59 am, shortly after flight tracking systems detected an issue.

Pilots prioritized safety, seeking a priority landing. IndiGo confirmed the incident involved a technical snag with immediate maintenance initiated as authorities were alerted.