Left Menu

Emergency Landing: IndiGo Flight's Engine Snag Overcomes a Nerve-Wracking Moment

An IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam to Delhi, carrying 160 passengers, made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to an engine failure. The plane landed safely after pilots requested priority landing. Authorities were informed, and the aircraft is undergoing maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:03 IST
Emergency Landing: IndiGo Flight's Engine Snag Overcomes a Nerve-Wracking Moment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight en route from Visakhapatnam to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, following an engine malfunction.

Carrying 160 passengers, the Boeing 737 declared a full emergency and safely landed at 10.59 am, shortly after flight tracking systems detected an issue.

Pilots prioritized safety, seeking a priority landing. IndiGo confirmed the incident involved a technical snag with immediate maintenance initiated as authorities were alerted.

TRENDING

1
UN Bodies Raise Alarm Over El Salvador Law Allowing Life Sentences for Minors

UN Bodies Raise Alarm Over El Salvador Law Allowing Life Sentences for Minor...

 Global
2
Emergency Landing: IndiGo Flight's Engine Snag Overcomes a Nerve-Wracking Moment

Emergency Landing: IndiGo Flight's Engine Snag Overcomes a Nerve-Wracking Mo...

 India
3
Court Refuses Interim Relief in Experion Developers Fraud Probe

Court Refuses Interim Relief in Experion Developers Fraud Probe

 Global
4
Law and order completely collapsed in Bengal; political violence Mamata Banerjee's weapon to win polls: Amit Shah.

Law and order completely collapsed in Bengal; political violence Mamata Bane...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026