Delhi court grants bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in money laundering case linked to terror funding.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court grants bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in money laundering case linked to terror funding.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Grants Bail to Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah
Life Sentence for Kashmiri Separatist: Asiya Andrabi and Associates Convicted
Delhi court sentences Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment in UAPA case.
Life Sentence for Kashmiri Separatist Leader in Landmark UAPA Case
Life Sentence for Kashmiri Separatist Andrabi in Terror Case