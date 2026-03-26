WHO Overcomes Iran Conflict Challenges to Deliver Vital Aid

The World Health Organization (WHO) is adapting its strategies to ensure the delivery of essential medical supplies from its Dubai hub to crises such as Lebanon, despite the ongoing Iran conflict. An official shared that overland routes are being explored amid escalating fuel costs that could disrupt shipments if the conflict continues.

Previously, air, sea, and land routes were closed due to hostilities that began with U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on February 28. Iran retaliated by launching drones and missiles, and Hezbollah escalated tensions by attacking Israel. The UAE has stepped up, providing funding to transport essential items like insulin and emergency kits through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria. Flights have also been chartered to other critical zones like Kabul, Afghanistan.

Despite assistance, WHO's Operations Head, Paul Molinaro, voiced concerns over cost and lead time increases due to these workarounds. The Dubai aid backlog is gradually clearing as some companies waived insurance surcharges, but road transport costs have risen by 30%, and border delays persist. Molinaro highlighted concerns about the impact of rising oil prices, anticipating fuel stock shortages in poorer countries within weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)