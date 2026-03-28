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The Misreported Rescue of Aid Sailboats

The U.S. Coast Guard corrected a previous statement, initially claiming that two sailboats delivering humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba had been found. They informed Reuters that the boats' search is still underway, countering incorrect reports made to AFP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:17 IST
The Misreported Rescue of Aid Sailboats
  • Country:
  • Cuba

A recent claim by the U.S. Coast Guard about locating two missing sailboats has been corrected. Initially, reports suggested that these vessels, which were transporting humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba, had been successfully found. However, this information has since been clarified as incorrect.

On Friday, a Coast Guard spokesperson informed Reuters that the search for the missing boats is still ongoing. This admission highlights a miscommunication regarding the operation's status.

The sailboats' disappearance and the ongoing search underscore the challenges faced in maritime operations, especially in contexts involving humanitarian aid delivery. The situation remains closely monitored as efforts continue to locate the missing boats.

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