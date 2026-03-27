The Kremlin has refuted claims that it plans to disrupt U.S. interests in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). This statement was delivered by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, addressing suggestions from Russian experts who appeared on state television.

These experts had discussed the possibility of Russia blocking oil supplies from Kazakhstan through the CPC as a retaliatory measure against sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Russia. Such a move would significantly impact the operations of U.S. companies invested in the consortium.

The CPC, partially owned by U.S. oil giants Chevron and ExxonMobil, is a critical route for exporting oil from a Russian terminal on the Black Sea, highlighting its strategic importance to American energy interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)