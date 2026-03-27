Left Menu

Russia Dismisses U.S. Pipeline Sanction Speculations

The Kremlin has asserted that it is not attempting to disrupt U.S. business interests in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. This follows discussions among Russian experts proposing a halt to CPC oil supplies as a countermeasure to U.S. sanctions. Chevron and ExxonMobil are major stakeholders in the CPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:09 IST
Russia Dismisses U.S. Pipeline Sanction Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has refuted claims that it plans to disrupt U.S. interests in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). This statement was delivered by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, addressing suggestions from Russian experts who appeared on state television.

These experts had discussed the possibility of Russia blocking oil supplies from Kazakhstan through the CPC as a retaliatory measure against sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Russia. Such a move would significantly impact the operations of U.S. companies invested in the consortium.

The CPC, partially owned by U.S. oil giants Chevron and ExxonMobil, is a critical route for exporting oil from a Russian terminal on the Black Sea, highlighting its strategic importance to American energy interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Grim Death Toll in Iran

Escalating Tensions: Grim Death Toll in Iran

 Global
2
Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory: Shashank Singh's Unwavering Confidence

Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory: Shashank Singh's Unwavering Confidence

 India
3
Britain's Push for Sensible Screen Time: Protecting Young Minds

Britain's Push for Sensible Screen Time: Protecting Young Minds

 Global
4
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Post-Election Fuel Price Surge

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Post-Election Fuel Price Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026