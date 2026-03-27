Norway's Defense Budget Boosts by Billions
Norway is set to expand its defense budget by 115 billion Norwegian crowns, equivalent to $11.87 billion, as part of its long-term strategy leading up to 2036. This substantial increase underscores the government's commitment to enhancing national security amid evolving global threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:25 IST
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Norway has announced a significant boost to its defense budget, planning to increase spending by 115 billion Norwegian crowns over the long term, stretching to 2036.
Equivalent to $11.87 billion, this commitment highlights Norway's focus on strengthening its national defense amid changing global security dynamics.
The government made this announcement on Friday, reflecting the strategic emphasis on heightened defense readiness and capability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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