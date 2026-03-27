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Tragedy Strikes: Four Drown in Tungabhadra River

In a tragic incident, four individuals, including two women, drowned in the Tungabhadra river in Kurnool district, while attending a wedding. The victims were reportedly taking selfies when the mishap occurred. Despite safety measures, they ventured into the river, leading to their untimely demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Four Drown in Tungabhadra River
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Tragedy struck on Friday in Kurnool district's Kosigi, as four people, including two women, drowned in the Tungabhadra river, according to local police. The group was part of a wedding celebration when the unfortunate incident happened.

Yemmiganur sub-divisional police officer N Barghavi reported that the victims were taking selfies, leading them to venture into the river where they eventually drowned. The group consisted of nearly 10 people, present at around 2 pm when the drowning occurred.

Despite the presence of steps and an elevated area for viewing the river, the individuals reportedly disregarded safety measures and entered the water, resulting in the fatal incident, Barghavi informed PTI.

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