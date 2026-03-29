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Resilient Weightlifter Triumphs Through Tragedy to Seize Gold at Tribal Games

Isak Malsawmtluanga, an 18-year-old weightlifter from Mizoram, overcame immense personal loss and adversity to win gold at the 2026 Khelo India Tribal Games. Supported by his uncle, aunt, and coach, Isak's journey of resilience highlights the power of perseverance and family in achieving greatness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:47 IST
Resilient Weightlifter Triumphs Through Tragedy to Seize Gold at Tribal Games
Isak Malsawmtluanga. (Photo/KITG) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Isak Malsawmtluanga faced the brink of giving up weightlifting after losing both parents before turning 16. The profound loss nearly shattered the Mizo teenager, but the unwavering support from his childhood coach, uncle, and aunt revived his sporting dreams. At just 18, Isak brought honor to his family by clinching gold in the men's 60kg category at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, as reported.

Despite battling back issues, Isak displayed remarkable grit, excelling in the clean and jerk to secure victory with a total lift of 235 kg. His uncle, a pivotal figure in his life, embraced him as a testimony to what they had achieved together. In 2018, when tragedy struck with the loss of his father, Isak began his weightlifting journey, grappling with whether to pursue his passion or provide for his family.

Isak was spurred on by his coach Soma during his formative years, and his journey faced another blow when his mother was diagnosed with cancer. The family struggled emotionally and financially, yet his uncle and aunt, who run a small local restaurant, offered steadfast support. After his mother's passing, Isak contemplated quitting, but encouragement from his uncle and coach drove him to persevere.

Training at the National Centre of Excellence since 2024 while completing his education, Isak achieved successive medals, confirming his growing promise. Though hampered by a back injury pre-Games, Isak overcame adversity to deliver his peak performance. His uncle's presence at competitions symbolizes the strength drawn from his parental figures, celebrating together as he triumphs against the odds once more.

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