Bolsonaro Released from Hospital: A New Chapter Begins

Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil, has been released from the hospital following a bout with acute pneumonia, as confirmed by his physician, Brasil Caiado.

Despite his health challenges, Bolsonaro, aged 71, is now entering a new phase, where he will spend at least three months under what the local authorities have termed as 'humanitarian house arrest.'

This decision marks a significant moment in Bolsonaro's life, with the international community closely monitoring his health and legal status.