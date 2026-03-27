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Bolsonaro Released from Hospital: A New Chapter Begins

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital after being treated for acute pneumonia. The 71-year-old is now expected to spend at least three months under 'humanitarian house arrest,' according to local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:49 IST
Bolsonaro Released from Hospital: A New Chapter Begins
Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil, has been released from the hospital following a bout with acute pneumonia, as confirmed by his physician, Brasil Caiado.

Despite his health challenges, Bolsonaro, aged 71, is now entering a new phase, where he will spend at least three months under what the local authorities have termed as 'humanitarian house arrest.'

This decision marks a significant moment in Bolsonaro's life, with the international community closely monitoring his health and legal status.

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