Bolsonaro Released from Hospital: A New Chapter Begins
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital after being treated for acute pneumonia. The 71-year-old is now expected to spend at least three months under 'humanitarian house arrest,' according to local authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:49 IST
Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil, has been released from the hospital following a bout with acute pneumonia, as confirmed by his physician, Brasil Caiado.
Despite his health challenges, Bolsonaro, aged 71, is now entering a new phase, where he will spend at least three months under what the local authorities have termed as 'humanitarian house arrest.'
This decision marks a significant moment in Bolsonaro's life, with the international community closely monitoring his health and legal status.