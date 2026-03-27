Bomb Scare at Bareilly's Passport Office Sparks Massive Security Response
A bomb threat email targeting an old passport office in Bareilly triggered a significant security operation on Friday. Although no explosives were found, the situation resulted in evacuations and intensified security. Investigations are ongoing to trace the email's origin, involving various government agencies and security teams.
- Country:
- India
A bomb threat targeted the old passport office in Bareilly, inciting a major security response on Friday. Authorities reported that despite receiving the alarming email around 11:15 am, no explosive materials were discovered.
The threat arrived at the Deendayal Puram facility's official email during ongoing central-level work, despite a closure for Ram Navami. Regional Passport Officer Shailendra Singh informed that the email threatened to detonate a 'poisonous bomb' by 2 pm. Swift action was taken, involving police and the Ministries of External and Home Affairs.
Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek stated that significant police and civilian forces were deployed, leading to the evacuation of the premises. Bomb and dog squads thoroughly searched sensitive areas, while cyber teams are actively working to trace the email source. Presently, no threats have been identified, yet security remains heightened as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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