Tensions Escalate as Iran and U.S. Stand Firm Amid Middle East Strife
U.S. President Donald Trump extends the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threatening destruction of energy plants. Iran rejects the U.S. proposal and tensions heighten with regional impacts, notably on energy prices. Diplomatic efforts continue amid complex geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.
U.S. President Donald Trump has granted Iran an extended deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face potential destruction of its energy infrastructure. This comes after Iran dismissed a U.S.-backed 15-point peace proposal amid the ongoing conflict involving Israel.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared all shipping routes to supporters of U.S.-Israeli forces closed, signaling a continuation of regional hostility. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reported missile attacks by Iran on civilian areas, prompting Israeli counterstrikes.
With rising energy costs and a severe toll on civilian life, the conflict is straining the global economy. Efforts for diplomatic resolutions persist, with proposed talks in Pakistan possibly offering a breakthrough, yet skepticism remains high about imminent progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)