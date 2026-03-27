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Iranian Hackers Breach FBI Director's Personal Inbox

Iran-linked hackers have claimed responsibility for breaching FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email, revealing photographs and a purported resume. The Justice Department acknowledges the compromise but provides no further details. The FBI has not yet responded to requests for comments on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:52 IST
Iranian Hackers Breach FBI Director's Personal Inbox

Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed responsibility for breaching the personal inbox of FBI Director Kash Patel, releasing sensitive photographs and what they allege to be his resume.

A Justice Department official confirmed the breach to Reuters but refrained from providing further details about the incident.

As of now, the FBI has not issued a statement or responded to requests for comments concerning this alarming breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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