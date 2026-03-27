Iran’s Bold Gesture: Soccer Team Stages Symbolic Protest

The Iranian men's national soccer team took a striking stand on Friday by wearing black armbands and holding schoolbags during their national anthem performance before a friendly match in Turkey. A team official revealed that this symbolic protest was in response to the tragic killing of schoolgirls during the first day of attacks on Iran.

Players held pink and purple bags adorned with ribbons, representing solidarity with victims of the Shajareh Tayyebeh School attack that reportedly claimed over 175 lives. Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, vice president of Iran's football federation, emphasized that this collective decision reflected the players' deep empathy for the victims and their families.

Addressing the ongoing investigation, U.S. military officials have not yet concluded their assessment of the strikes' responsibility. Meanwhile, the U.N. rights chief has urged for a timely investigation resolution. With their World Cup participation under question, the Iranian federation is exploring alternatives with FIFA.

(With inputs from agencies.)