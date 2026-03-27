Canada and Mercosur Edge Closer to Landmark Trade Agreement
Canada and the South American Mercosur bloc are closing in on a free-trade agreement, anticipated by year-end. The agreement is a result of intensified negotiations among Canadian, Argentine, and Brazilian officials. The deal would diversify trade, expanding market access and attracting investment in key industries.
Canada and South America's Mercosur bloc are moving towards finalizing a free-trade agreement by the end of the year. Talks are slated to continue next month in Brasilia, according to government sources from Canada, Argentina, and Brazil, who anticipate completion in 2026 but are hopeful for an earlier conclusion by September.
An Argentine official predicts a signing as early as September or October, just one year after negotiations resumed. A diplomat in Brazil confirmed the rapid progress, expressing confidence in reaching a deal this year. Both regions aim to diversify trade, especially amidst uncertainties due to U.S. tariffs.
Securing this agreement is pivotal for Mercosur, a significant exporter of beef, soy, and minerals, as it looks to enter developed markets and boost investment in key sectors like mining. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected in Brazil soon, which may advance the negotiations further, despite no announcements planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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