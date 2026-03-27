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U.S. Operations in Iran: A Timeline Unveiled

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that U.S. operations in Iran are expected to conclude within weeks. Speaking after a G7 meeting in France, Rubio also mentioned that Iran might consider establishing a tolling system for the Strait of Hormuz, influencing key global trade routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:13 IST
U.S. Operations in Iran: A Timeline Unveiled
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At a pivotal G7 meeting in France, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Friday that American operations in Iran are anticipated to wrap up in a matter of weeks.

Rubio, discussing the geopolitical dynamics, indicated that Iran might introduce a tolling system for ships navigating the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

This potential development could have significant implications for international shipping and global trade strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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