U.S. Operations in Iran: A Timeline Unveiled
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that U.S. operations in Iran are expected to conclude within weeks. Speaking after a G7 meeting in France, Rubio also mentioned that Iran might consider establishing a tolling system for the Strait of Hormuz, influencing key global trade routes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:13 IST
- Country:
- France
At a pivotal G7 meeting in France, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Friday that American operations in Iran are anticipated to wrap up in a matter of weeks.
Rubio, discussing the geopolitical dynamics, indicated that Iran might introduce a tolling system for ships navigating the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
This potential development could have significant implications for international shipping and global trade strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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