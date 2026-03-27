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A New Era for the Vertical Gas Corridor: Competitiveness and Security

Natural gas grid operators from Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine, along with the EU, have agreed on new tariffs for the Greece-Ukraine gas corridor. This initiative aims to enhance competitiveness and diversify energy supplies, with new tariffs effective from October and full implementation by the 2026–2027 gas year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:03 IST
A New Era for the Vertical Gas Corridor: Competitiveness and Security
  • Country:
  • Greece

Natural gas operators from Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine have taken a significant step towards enhancing energy diversification. They agreed on new tariffs with the European Commission to boost the Greece-Ukraine gas corridor's competitiveness.

The Vertical Gas Corridor aims for bi-directional gas transmission between countries, first conceived in 2016 by Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary, with Ukraine and Moldova joining in 2024.

During the transition period until new products launch in 2026, existing options will remain available to ensure Ukraine's energy security. The initiative underscores strategic regional energy infrastructure amid Europe's current energy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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