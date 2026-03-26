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Parmesan Predicament: Tariffs and Tensions Weigh on U.S. Imports

U.S. imports of Italian Parmesan cheese dropped by 16% in January due to tariff uncertainties and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which could drive prices higher. Nicola Bertinelli, president of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, expects further cost increases affecting production and freight rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:59 IST
Parmesan Predicament: Tariffs and Tensions Weigh on U.S. Imports

U.S. imports of Italian Parmesan cheese saw a 16% decline in January compared to the same period last year, amid lingering uncertainties over tariffs. The head of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium raised concerns about a potential price uptick influenced by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Nicola Bertinelli, president of the consortium representing approximately 300 Italian producers, highlighted that exports accounted for over half of total production in 2025, totaling 74,980 tons. Despite geopolitical issues and market volatility, the revered cheese reached a turnover of 3.96 billion euros in the previous year. The U.S., contributing 10% of the output, may see growth potential hindered by tariffs and regional conflicts.

Bertinelli emphasized the prevalent uncertainty, noting Dubai's critical role as a logistics hub and the expected rise in freight and packaging costs due to the Middle East tensions. With additional U.S. import duties introduced last April, the tariff burden on Parmesan has surged to 25%, causing a slowdown in shipments. Yet, demand in America remains steady, showing positive signs of recovery in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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