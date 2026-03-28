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Attack on Iran's Ardakan Facility Sparks International Concern

The Shahid Rezayee Nejad yellow cake production facility in Iran's Yazd province was attacked according to Iranian reports given to the International Atomic Energy Agency. No increase in radiation levels was detected off-site, as confirmed by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, which is currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:10 IST
Attack on Iran's Ardakan Facility Sparks International Concern
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The Shahid Rezayee Nejad yellow cake production facility, located in Iran's Yazd province and also known as Ardakan, faced an attack on Friday, as reported by Iranian authorities to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The United Nations nuclear watchdog, monitoring the situation, confirmed that there were no elevated levels of off-site radiation as a result of the incident. This has helped alleviate some immediate concerns regarding potential environmental harm.

The IAEA stated on platform X that it is actively looking into the reports surrounding the attack, as the international community turns its attention to Iran's nuclear activities and safety protocols in the aftermath of this development.

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