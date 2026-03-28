Attack on Iran's Ardakan Facility Sparks International Concern

The Shahid Rezayee Nejad yellow cake production facility, located in Iran's Yazd province and also known as Ardakan, faced an attack on Friday, as reported by Iranian authorities to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The United Nations nuclear watchdog, monitoring the situation, confirmed that there were no elevated levels of off-site radiation as a result of the incident. This has helped alleviate some immediate concerns regarding potential environmental harm.

The IAEA stated on platform X that it is actively looking into the reports surrounding the attack, as the international community turns its attention to Iran's nuclear activities and safety protocols in the aftermath of this development.