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Rentomojo's Public Offering Set to Transform Furniture Rental Sector

Rentomojo, an online furniture rental platform, has filed for an IPO in Mumbai. The company plans to sell new shares valued at 1.5 billion rupees, while existing shareholders, including Accel, intend to unload up to 28.4 million shares. The move marks a significant step in Rentomojo's growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:35 IST
Rentomojo's Public Offering Set to Transform Furniture Rental Sector
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Online furniture rental giant Rentomojo is poised for a transformative phase as it files for an initial public offering (IPO) in Mumbai. The move, revealed in a draft prospectus dated Friday, signifies the company's ambitions to expand and solidify its market presence.

In the offering, Rentomojo aims to raise up to 1.5 billion rupees ($15.85 million) through the sale of new shares. Additionally, existing shareholders, including prominent venture capital firm Accel, are set to divest up to 28.4 million shares, underscoring a major shift in their investment strategy.

This strategic maneuver by Rentomojo not only highlights the company's growth aspirations but also reflects the evolving dynamics of the furniture rental industry in India. With the IPO, Rentomojo is set to chart a new course toward financial robustness and market leadership.

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