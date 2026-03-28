Rentomojo's Public Offering Set to Transform Furniture Rental Sector

Online furniture rental giant Rentomojo is poised for a transformative phase as it files for an initial public offering (IPO) in Mumbai. The move, revealed in a draft prospectus dated Friday, signifies the company's ambitions to expand and solidify its market presence.

In the offering, Rentomojo aims to raise up to 1.5 billion rupees ($15.85 million) through the sale of new shares. Additionally, existing shareholders, including prominent venture capital firm Accel, are set to divest up to 28.4 million shares, underscoring a major shift in their investment strategy.

This strategic maneuver by Rentomojo not only highlights the company's growth aspirations but also reflects the evolving dynamics of the furniture rental industry in India. With the IPO, Rentomojo is set to chart a new course toward financial robustness and market leadership.