Iranian Navy Intelligence Chief Killed in Israeli Strike
Iranian news agencies reported on Saturday that a mourning ceremony was held for the Revolutionary Guards’ navy intelligence chief, Behnam Rezaei. This follows the confirmation by Israel's military that they had killed Rezaei in a recent strike in Bandar Abbas, Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:00 IST
Iranian news outlets confirmed on Saturday that ceremonies were held to mourn Behnam Rezaei, the chief of navy intelligence for Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
This development comes days after the Israeli military announced that Rezaei was killed in an airstrike in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.
The situation has escalated tensions between the two nations, with both sides monitoring the unfolding events closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- intelligence
- airstrike
- Bandar Abbas
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