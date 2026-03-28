Left Menu

Iranian Navy Intelligence Chief Killed in Israeli Strike

Iranian news agencies reported on Saturday that a mourning ceremony was held for the Revolutionary Guards’ navy intelligence chief, Behnam Rezaei. This follows the confirmation by Israel's military that they had killed Rezaei in a recent strike in Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:00 IST
Iranian Navy Intelligence Chief Killed in Israeli Strike

Iranian news outlets confirmed on Saturday that ceremonies were held to mourn Behnam Rezaei, the chief of navy intelligence for Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

This development comes days after the Israeli military announced that Rezaei was killed in an airstrike in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.

The situation has escalated tensions between the two nations, with both sides monitoring the unfolding events closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Toronto Roof Explosions Prompt Emergency Response

Toronto Roof Explosions Prompt Emergency Response

 Global
2
Bank of America Settles $72.5 Million Epstein-Related Lawsuit

Bank of America Settles $72.5 Million Epstein-Related Lawsuit

 Global
3
Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

 Global
4
Executive Order Offers Temporary Relief for TSA Amid Pay Struggles

Executive Order Offers Temporary Relief for TSA Amid Pay Struggles

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026