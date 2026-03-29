From Toxic Dump to Tourist Hub: The Marble Transform of Kishangarh

Kishangarh, Rajasthan, features Asia's largest marble waste dumping yard that resembles a winter wonderland. Despite its beauty attracting thousands of tourists, environmentalists raise concerns about its health hazards.

The site, where 700 tankers offload marble slurry daily, is a hotspot for commercial and pre-wedding shoots yet harmful to health and environment, studies show.

Officials note increasing contamination and particulate pollution. Meanwhile, tourists frequent the site for its scenic charm, while farmers nearby face agricultural disruptions. The area is managed by the Kishangarh Marble Association, which charges fees for photography access.

(With inputs from agencies.)