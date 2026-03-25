Gujarat Leads with Progressive Measures for Scheduled Castes and Tribes Empowerment

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, led a crucial state-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting this Wednesday in Gandhinagar. As per the Chief Minister's office, the meeting, organized by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, focused on the state's compliance with the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Rules, 2018.

The committee reviewed cases under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955. This included the assistance provided in atrocity cases and initiatives to foster social harmony. The Chief Minister urged officials and public representatives to collaborate with sensitivity to enhance social cohesion.

A presentation highlighted the state's success since March 2022 with an ultra-modern call center for the National Helpline Against Atrocities, achieving a 100% complaint resolution rate. Moreover, Gujarat distributed Rs 23.62 crore between January 2025 and December 2025 to support victims of atrocities. Regular District Vigilance Committee meetings were mandated under district collectors.

Prominent policymakers, such as Ministers Naresh Patel and Pradyuman Vaja, emphasized programs like the Samras Hostel Scheme, benefiting over 1.03 lakh students with inclusive accommodations since its 2016 inception. The state has expanded infrastructure under the scheme and utilized special courts for swift justice delivery to the underprivileged groups.

The meeting saw participation from tribal MLAs and senior officials, including Chief Secretary MK Das and Director General of Police KLN Rao, presenting a united front in tackling social issues faced by Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The assembly underlined Gujarat's commitment to empowerment and harmony across various social strata.

(With inputs from agencies.)