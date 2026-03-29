Telangana's Mining Scandal: CM Revanth Reddy Opens Door to CBI Probe
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is willing to transfer the illegal mining case to CBI if opposition doubts CBCID investigation. He assures action against anyone involved, including government members. The opposition demands a House Committee, but the CM calls it a tactic for political gain.
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In a significant development, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed readiness to transfer the investigation into illegal mining activities to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), provided the opposition casts doubts on the ongoing CBCID inquiry, as reported in a recent press release.
Reddy emphasized his government's commitment to take action against any individuals involved in illegal mining activities, irrespective of their societal status. However, he dismissed the possibility of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy resigning from his position in the cabinet.
The opposition continues to push for the establishment of a House Committee to scrutinize the issue, but Chief Minister Reddy has criticized such demands, labeling them as mere tactics aimed at political blackmail. He further urged all parties to support the authorities with relevant information to facilitate a comprehensive investigation.
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