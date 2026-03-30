Tragic Attack: Rising Violence in Nigeria's Plateau State

In a tragic assault, gunmen targeted a university community in Nigeria's central Plateau state on Sunday night, leaving at least 13 people dead. Local residents and officials confirmed the attack in a region historically troubled by violent conflicts.

Known as the Middle Belt, the area sees frequent violence often described as ethno-religious clashes between predominantly Muslim Fulani herders and Christian farmers. However, experts argue other factors like climate change and expanding agriculture contribute to the competition for land, igniting conflicts beyond ethnic or religious differences.

The attackers struck the Gari Ya Waye community in the Angwan Rukuba district, according to local accounts, firing indiscriminately at residents. In response, Plateau state authorities have declared a 48-hour curfew and the University of Jos has postponed exams scheduled for Monday. The violence highlights ongoing tensions in the region, which U.S. President Donald Trump previously deemed a "country of particular concern" regarding religious targeting, a claim the Nigerian government disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)