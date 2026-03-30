Sisi Urges Trump to Halt Gulf Conflict

During a high-profile event, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi made a profound appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to take decisive action in halting regional conflicts in the Gulf. The remarks were delivered at the inauguration of Egypes, Egypt's renowned energy exhibition.

President Sisi underscored the pivotal role of President Trump, asserting that nobody else possesses the influence or capacity to bring an end to the ongoing hostilities in the region. His statement highlighted the urgency and importance of U.S. involvement in seeking a peaceful resolution.

The event marked a significant platform for Sisi to bridge dialogues on energy and regional peace, reinforcing the importance of international collaboration in addressing Middle Eastern tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)