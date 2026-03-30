Sisi Urges Trump to Halt Gulf Conflict
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene and cease ongoing regional conflicts in the Gulf. During the opening ceremony of Egypes, Egypt's Energy show, Sisi emphasized that President Trump is uniquely positioned to stop the war.
- Country:
- Egypt
During a high-profile event, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi made a profound appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to take decisive action in halting regional conflicts in the Gulf. The remarks were delivered at the inauguration of Egypes, Egypt's renowned energy exhibition.
President Sisi underscored the pivotal role of President Trump, asserting that nobody else possesses the influence or capacity to bring an end to the ongoing hostilities in the region. His statement highlighted the urgency and importance of U.S. involvement in seeking a peaceful resolution.
The event marked a significant platform for Sisi to bridge dialogues on energy and regional peace, reinforcing the importance of international collaboration in addressing Middle Eastern tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sisi
- Trump
- Gulf
- regional conflicts
- Egypt
- president
- war intervention
- Egypes
- energy show
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Min Aung Hlaing's Presidential Ambitions Shape Myanmar's Political Landscape
Myanmar's Presidential Election: Military Influence and Democratic Challenges
BJP president Nitin Nabin, elected to Rajya Sabha two weeks ago, resigns as MLA of Bihar's Bankipur: Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar.
Myanmar's Military Shift: Min Aung Hlaing Steps Down for Presidential Bid
Samastha President Urges Caution Amid Election Controversy