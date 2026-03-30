Energy Tensions: Southeast Asia's Reliance on Chinese Exports

Southeast Asia is grappling with significant energy stress as it turns to China for relief. Asian governments are urging Beijing to lift its export bans on crucial commodities like fertilizer and fuel, a move that could alleviate the region's growing energy crisis.

China, however, has been reticent to provide concrete solutions, prioritizing its economic security amidst the ongoing conflict in Iran. Its stance is affecting major importing countries, including Bangladesh and Australia, which heavily depend on Chinese supplies.

Analysts caution against expecting swift policy reversals from China, which is keenly focused on maintaining its internal resources. Instead, Southeast Asian nations may need to explore alternative suppliers as diplomatic efforts with Beijing yield limited results.