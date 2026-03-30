Boost in Commercial LPG Allocation Eases Meghalaya's Gas Crisis
The Centre's recent move to increase commercial LPG allocation to 70% across states, including Meghalaya, aims to address a cooking gas shortfall. This change benefits tourism operators and eateries. Domestic LPG supply remains stable, though queues persist for KYC verification. Monitoring committees ensure swift distribution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Centre's decision to raise commercial LPG allocations to 70% of previous levels across states, including Meghalaya, is set to alleviate a cooking gas crisis, the state government announced Monday.
According to Saloni Verma, Director of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, ongoing talks with the Indian Government resulted in this crucial update.
Despite earlier disruptions due to Middle East import issues, essential services like hospitals continue to receive full supply. Domestic distribution remains unaffected, while e-KYC processes cause public queues.
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- LPG
- Meghalaya
- commercial LPG
- gas crisis
- LPG allocation
- tourism
- hotels
- restaurants
- LPG supply
- e-KYC
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