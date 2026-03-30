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China Imposes Sanctions on Japanese Lawmaker Amid Taiwan Tensions

China has sanctioned Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya, accusing him of collaborating with Taiwan separatists, adding to the tension between China and Japan over Taiwan. Furuya, a key figure in Japan-Taiwan relations, remains defiant despite the travel and activity bans imposed by China on him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:35 IST
China Imposes Sanctions on Japanese Lawmaker Amid Taiwan Tensions
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China has issued sanctions against Keiji Furuya, a conservative Japanese lawmaker, amid escalating tensions over Taiwan. Furuya, who is closely allied with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, faces a ban on entering China, including its territories of Hong Kong and Macao.

The move, according to China's Foreign Ministry, is a response to Furuya's alleged collaboration with Taiwan separatists, actions that China claims violate the one-China principle. Furuya leads a bipartisan council promoting Japan-Taiwan relations and recently met with Taiwan's President in Taipei.

Furuya dismissed the sanctions as having no impact, stating his lack of assets in China and affirming his role in fostering international exchanges. The incident highlights the deepening rift between Beijing and Tokyo, following Japan's more assertive stance on Taiwan's defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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