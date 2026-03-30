Shell Warns Against Australia's Proposed Windfall Tax Amid LNG Revenue Surge

Shell has issued a stark warning to Australia over plans to introduce a windfall tax on gas exporters. The company argues that such a move could stymie investment and compromise the nation's energy security in light of surging LNG prices driven by the Iranian conflict.

As Canberra explores options to benefit from rising LNG prices, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tasked the Treasury with developing a new tax model on LNG exports and potentially reforming the Petroleum Resources Rent Tax (PRRT). According to Cecile Wake, chair of Shell Australia, short-term policy fixes could undermine Australia's long-term economic growth.

Wake emphasized that proposed policies might diminish project values and make future Australian growth prospects less competitive globally. High commodity prices are already boosting tax receipts, yet the debate continues amid criticism over gas producers' historically low tax contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)