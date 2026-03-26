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Norway's Central Bank Signals Imminent Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns

Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, plans to raise interest rates later this year to counteract inflation driven by wage growth and rising energy costs. While rates remain on hold for now, the bank anticipates an increase at future meetings, aiming for a year-end rate between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:06 IST
Norway's Central Bank Signals Imminent Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns
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Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, has announced its intention to raise interest rates later this year to tackle inflation spurred by wage growth and rising energy prices. The move reverses an earlier indication of rate cuts.

Despite keeping rates on hold at its recent meeting, the bank's monetary policy committee considered a rate hike, predicting a rise to 4.25% - 4.5% by year-end from the current 4.0%. The announcement saw the Norwegian crown strengthen against the euro.

Governor Ida Wolden Bache noted the heightened uncertainty from Middle Eastern conflicts but emphasized the necessity of potential rate increases at upcoming meetings. This sentiment comes as inflation exceeds targets, with domestic prices identified as the main contributor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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