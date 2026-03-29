Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performances

The Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 commenced with impressive performances in Ambikapur, as Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh each claimed two gold medals in wrestling.

Mizoram added two more golds in weightlifting, raising their tally to four and moving them to fifth place overall.

Meanwhile, Karnataka maintained its lead in the medal standings with 15 golds, followed by Odisha with nine.

(With inputs from agencies.)