Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performances
The Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 saw Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Mizoram excel on the opening day, securing gold in wrestling and weightlifting. Karnataka leads the medal standings followed by Odisha while Mizoram moves to fifth place. Impressive performances highlighted the event's competitive spirit, marking a successful start in Ambikapur.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 commenced with impressive performances in Ambikapur, as Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh each claimed two gold medals in wrestling.
Mizoram added two more golds in weightlifting, raising their tally to four and moving them to fifth place overall.
Meanwhile, Karnataka maintained its lead in the medal standings with 15 golds, followed by Odisha with nine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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