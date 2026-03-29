Left Menu

Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performances

The Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 saw Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Mizoram excel on the opening day, securing gold in wrestling and weightlifting. Karnataka leads the medal standings followed by Odisha while Mizoram moves to fifth place. Impressive performances highlighted the event's competitive spirit, marking a successful start in Ambikapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:02 IST
Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performances
  • Country:
  • India

The Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 commenced with impressive performances in Ambikapur, as Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh each claimed two gold medals in wrestling.

Mizoram added two more golds in weightlifting, raising their tally to four and moving them to fifth place overall.

Meanwhile, Karnataka maintained its lead in the medal standings with 15 golds, followed by Odisha with nine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Development

DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Dev...

 India
2
DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

 India
3
Controversy Ignites over LPG Allocation for Religious Temples in Maharashtra

Controversy Ignites over LPG Allocation for Religious Temples in Maharashtra

 India
4
Strait Diplomacy: Pakistan's Mediating Role in the Iran Conflict

Strait Diplomacy: Pakistan's Mediating Role in the Iran Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026