Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Monday resulted in at least ten fatalities, with the death toll expected to rise as strikes continued throughout the afternoon, authorities report.

In Dnipro, a southeastern city, at least six people were killed, and 29 were injured when missiles targeted businesses, homes, and vehicles, according to regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for Europe to enhance its anti-ballistic defense systems amid ongoing assaults.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of increasing Europe's defense measures on X, formerly known as Twitter, as rescue operations continued in the devastated areas. The attacks, part of a larger pattern of aggression that has afflicted major cities during the war's fifth year, highlight the urgent need for international intervention.