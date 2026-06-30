Escalating Tensions: Russian Attacks Devastate Ukrainian Cities

A series of Russian attacks across Ukraine on Monday resulted in ten deaths and numerous injuries. Strikes targeted Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv, wreaking havoc on infrastructure and civilians. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urged Europe to bolster its defense capabilities in response to escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Attacks Across Ukraine Killed People And Wounded Dozens On Monday | Updated: 30-06-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 02:18 IST
Escalating Tensions: Russian Attacks Devastate Ukrainian Cities
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Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Monday resulted in at least ten fatalities, with the death toll expected to rise as strikes continued throughout the afternoon, authorities report.

In Dnipro, a southeastern city, at least six people were killed, and 29 were injured when missiles targeted businesses, homes, and vehicles, according to regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for Europe to enhance its anti-ballistic defense systems amid ongoing assaults.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of increasing Europe's defense measures on X, formerly known as Twitter, as rescue operations continued in the devastated areas. The attacks, part of a larger pattern of aggression that has afflicted major cities during the war's fifth year, highlight the urgent need for international intervention.

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