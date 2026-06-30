Drive-By Shooting Shocks San Jose Amid World Cup Festivities

A suspected drive-by shooting in San Jose, California, left one person dead and another injured near a popular World Cup fan zone. Despite the location, police clarified that the incident was not related to the tournament. The shooting occurred late Sunday night outside a ramen restaurant, with a man shot and later pronounced dead a block from the fan zone.

The second victim remains in critical condition in the hospital but is expected to survive, according to a San Jose Police Department spokesperson. Police are treating the incident as a homicide, but the motive and circumstances are still under investigation. Authorities are assuring fans and visitors of heightened security presence downtown.

In a bid to maintain public safety, San Jose Police are actively patrolling the area, which saw normal World Cup viewing activities resume shortly after. While no games were being screened at the time of the shooting, the incident has raised concerns among fans. The local community, however, remains committed to enjoying the event's festivities despite the tragic occurrence.