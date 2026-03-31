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Russian Forces Seize Control of Ukrainian Village

Russian troops have taken control of the Ukrainian village of Mala Korchakivka in the northern Sumy region, according to the Defence Ministry. The report, announced on Tuesday, has yet to be independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:48 IST
Russian Forces Seize Control of Ukrainian Village
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have gained control over the village of Mala Korchakivka, located in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

While the capture marks a significant development amid ongoing tensions, independent verification of the report remains unavailable as Reuters has been unable to confirm the battlefield events independently.

The situation underscores the continuing complexity and volatility of the military landscape in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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