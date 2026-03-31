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Lavrov Warns of Potential Wider Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized U.S. intentions to instigate regime changes in Iran and Venezuela, accusing them of seeking control over oil and gas resources. He further expressed concerns about a potential escalation of conflicts in the Middle East due to the West's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:19 IST
Lavrov Warns of Potential Wider Conflict
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the United States of attempting to orchestrate regime changes in Iran and Venezuela.

Lavrov emphasized that these efforts are driven by a desire to gain increased control over global oil and gas supplies.

Additionally, he warned of the risks of increased instability in the Middle East should these tensions continue unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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