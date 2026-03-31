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India's Green Ammonia Revolution: Landmark Deals Signed

Indian fertilizer companies have signed landmark agreements to procure 6.7 lakh tonnes of green ammonia annually, starting 2028, under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. Executives warn of a gap before production begins as new plants need time to construct amidst global supply volatility exacerbated by the West Asia crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:02 IST
India's Green Ammonia Revolution: Landmark Deals Signed
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In a significant move towards sustainable agriculture, Indian fertilizer companies have inked deals to secure the annual supply of 6.7 lakh tonnes of green ammonia under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. These contracts, signed by industry giants such as IFFCO and Coromandel International, represent a major commitment to reducing carbon emissions in fertilizer production.

Despite the promise these agreements hold, industry executives have cautioned that actual supply is unlikely to begin before 2028. Construction of new manufacturing facilities is required, with timelines estimating completion in around three years. This delay comes at a time when the West Asian crisis exacerbates existing supply chain challenges for traditional ammonia imports.

Nonetheless, companies are hopeful about the long-term benefits of these contracts. A government provision is in place to bridge any price differences between green and grey ammonia, promising stable futures for domestic fertilizer production. The Solar Energy Corporation of India facilitated these contracts, underscoring the shift to renewable energy sources for more sustainable agricultural practices.

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