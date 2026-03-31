India's Green Ammonia Revolution: Landmark Deals Signed

In a significant move towards sustainable agriculture, Indian fertilizer companies have inked deals to secure the annual supply of 6.7 lakh tonnes of green ammonia under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. These contracts, signed by industry giants such as IFFCO and Coromandel International, represent a major commitment to reducing carbon emissions in fertilizer production.

Despite the promise these agreements hold, industry executives have cautioned that actual supply is unlikely to begin before 2028. Construction of new manufacturing facilities is required, with timelines estimating completion in around three years. This delay comes at a time when the West Asian crisis exacerbates existing supply chain challenges for traditional ammonia imports.

Nonetheless, companies are hopeful about the long-term benefits of these contracts. A government provision is in place to bridge any price differences between green and grey ammonia, promising stable futures for domestic fertilizer production. The Solar Energy Corporation of India facilitated these contracts, underscoring the shift to renewable energy sources for more sustainable agricultural practices.