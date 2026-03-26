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Probe Launched Into Yeoor Forest Monkey Injuries

Two bonnet macaques in Yeoor forest, Thane district, were injured by arrows. Authorities offer a reward for information on the culprits, with three teams formed to investigate. The forest department promises strict action under the Wildlife Protection Act as the investigation proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:52 IST
Probe Launched Into Yeoor Forest Monkey Injuries
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Authorities have initiated an investigation into two incidents involving monkeys injured by arrows in the Yeoor forest located in Maharashtra's Thane district. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for any information leading to the identification of the perpetrators, according to officials on Thursday.

In these concerning episodes, two bonnet macaques were recently found with arrows lodged in their neck and jaw, just within two days apart, as stated in a forest department release on Wednesday. Immediate medical care was administered to the injured animals by wildlife welfare experts.

To trace and apprehend those responsible, three teams have been established. Officials are meticulously examining CCTV footage and other possible evidence. Furthermore, cases have been registered on March 20 and 22, against unidentified individuals under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and stringent actions are promised once the culprits are caught.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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