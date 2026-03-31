Trump's Bold Formula: Take Your Own Oil!
President Donald Trump criticized countries for not supporting U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran and urged them to acquire American oil. He specifically called out Britain and France for being unhelpful and advised them to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing self-reliance for oil resources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:32 IST
President Donald Trump has launched a striking critique against nations that did not back the U.S.-Israeli military initiatives targeting Iran, urging them to buy more American oil.
Trump pointed fingers particularly at Britain and France, accusing them of lack of support during a conflict that has dramatically affected global markets and surged energy prices.
Amid the crisis, Trump suggests that these nations should assert their presence in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil artery, hinting at a self-serving approach to energy security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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