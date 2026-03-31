Trump's Bold Formula: Take Your Own Oil!

President Donald Trump has launched a striking critique against nations that did not back the U.S.-Israeli military initiatives targeting Iran, urging them to buy more American oil.

Trump pointed fingers particularly at Britain and France, accusing them of lack of support during a conflict that has dramatically affected global markets and surged energy prices.

Amid the crisis, Trump suggests that these nations should assert their presence in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil artery, hinting at a self-serving approach to energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)