Global Markets Surge Amidst Iran Tensions

Global shares surged on Tuesday, with Brent crude prices poised for a substantial monthly jump, as last month's events were overshadowed by ongoing Iran conflict tensions. Iran's attack on a tanker off Dubai drew a stark warning from President Trump, promising U.S. intervention unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened.

A report suggested Trump might halt military actions even if the strait remains closed. This hint of diplomacy buoyed global markets, but fears of a global recession remain. The MSCI index and key U.S. indices including the Dow Jones and Nasdaq showed gains, reflecting cautious trader optimism.

Equity markets responded positively to the U.S. administration's signals, yet concerns linger regarding ongoing closures of crucial oil routes and their inflationary impacts. The EU and other global entities remain vigilant as energy and inflation risks potentially threaten broader economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)