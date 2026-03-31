UP's Rabi Procurement Drive: Empowering Farmers with MSP Boost
The Uttar Pradesh government announced the procurement of pulses, oilseeds, and other rabi crops for 2026-27 at Minimum Support Price (MSP) starting April 2. The state's initiative aims to guarantee remunerative prices for farmers with transparent procurement processes, facilitated by Aadhaar-enabled POS machines, bolstering agricultural growth and self-reliance.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh administration is set to initiate the procurement of pulses, oilseeds, and other rabi crops from April 2, 2026, at a Minimum Support Price (MSP), according to Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. The strategic move intends to provide fair compensation to farmers through seamless and transparent procurement procedures.
The MSP for key crops like gram, lentil, mustard, and tur is established at Rs 5,875, Rs 7,000, Rs 6,200, and Rs 8,000 per quintal, respectively. To ensure transparency, over 190 procurement centers aided by Aadhaar-enabled POS systems will facilitate direct benefit transfers to farmers' bank accounts.
Minister Shahi highlighted that Rs 5,700 crore was invested in various agricultural schemes during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Under Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the state is strengthening the agriculture sector, emphasizing self-reliance, enhanced farmer income, and efficient delivery of benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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