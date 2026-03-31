UP's Rabi Procurement Drive: Empowering Farmers with MSP Boost

The Uttar Pradesh administration is set to initiate the procurement of pulses, oilseeds, and other rabi crops from April 2, 2026, at a Minimum Support Price (MSP), according to Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. The strategic move intends to provide fair compensation to farmers through seamless and transparent procurement procedures.

The MSP for key crops like gram, lentil, mustard, and tur is established at Rs 5,875, Rs 7,000, Rs 6,200, and Rs 8,000 per quintal, respectively. To ensure transparency, over 190 procurement centers aided by Aadhaar-enabled POS systems will facilitate direct benefit transfers to farmers' bank accounts.

Minister Shahi highlighted that Rs 5,700 crore was invested in various agricultural schemes during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Under Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the state is strengthening the agriculture sector, emphasizing self-reliance, enhanced farmer income, and efficient delivery of benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)