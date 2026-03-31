Shimla Tightens Grip on Sealed Road Usage with New Amendment

The government of Himachal Pradesh is moving swiftly to tighten regulations on driving through sealed and restricted roads in Shimla. A new amendment bill, introduced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, proposes significantly higher fines and permit fees as a deterrence against unauthorized road use.

The Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Amendment Bill 2026 recommends steep penalties between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 for driving on sealed roads without a permit, along with an increased annual permit fee of Rs 10,000, up from Rs 2,500. Daily permits are also set to see a substantial hike from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

Additionally, the power to issue permits for restricted roads will be transferred from a deputy commissioner to the Home Secretary. The processing fee for permits could increase five-fold, reaching Rs 500. Police will have the discretion to reduce fines by 50% if payment is made on the spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)