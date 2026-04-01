Sweden Secures Thrilling Victory to Clinch World Cup Spot

Sweden emerged victorious against Poland, booking their World Cup ticket with a nail-biting 3-2 win on Tuesday. Viktor Gyokeres delivered the decisive goal just two minutes before full-time, capping off a thrilling qualification playoff final.

Anthony Elanga had given Sweden an early lead, only for Nicola Zalewski to level the score. However, Gustaf Lagerbielke's 44th-minute goal restored the Swedish advantage. Despite Karol Swiderski's equalizer for Poland just after halftime, Gyokeres's late intervention secured the win.

This result places Sweden in Group F for the 2026 World Cup alongside challenging teams like the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia, marking their return to the tournament since their last appearance in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)