Sweden Secures Thrilling Victory to Clinch World Cup Spot
Sweden triumphed over Poland with a 3-2 victory, securing their place in the 2026 World Cup. Viktor Gyokeres's late goal clinched the win in a dramatic playoff. This marks Sweden's first World Cup appearance since 2018, joining Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.
Sweden emerged victorious against Poland, booking their World Cup ticket with a nail-biting 3-2 win on Tuesday. Viktor Gyokeres delivered the decisive goal just two minutes before full-time, capping off a thrilling qualification playoff final.
Anthony Elanga had given Sweden an early lead, only for Nicola Zalewski to level the score. However, Gustaf Lagerbielke's 44th-minute goal restored the Swedish advantage. Despite Karol Swiderski's equalizer for Poland just after halftime, Gyokeres's late intervention secured the win.
This result places Sweden in Group F for the 2026 World Cup alongside challenging teams like the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia, marking their return to the tournament since their last appearance in 2018.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkey Ends 24-Year Wait for World Cup Qualification
The Living Statue's Absence: Visa Woes for Congo's Icon at World Cup Playoff
Italy Faces World Cup Playoff Pressure in Bosnia Showdown
Bosnia vs. Italy: A High-Stakes Playoff with Historical Resonance
Azzurri's World Cup Hopes Reignite with Crucial Playoffs Win