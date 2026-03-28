Generational Rift on Foreign Policy at CPAC Highlights Growing Republican Tensions

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), former Congressman Matt Gaetz delivered a speech targeting perceived Israeli influence over U.S. politicians, without naming Israel directly. His comments during the U.S.-Israeli military engagement with Iran drew a sharp divide, particularly among younger Republicans increasingly skeptical of pro-Israel policies.

This sentiment is partly spurred by conservative voices like Tucker Carlson, who has faced allegations of promoting antisemitism by criticizing U.S. ties with Israel. The ongoing conflict and Israel's role became focal points of debate at CPAC, a traditional hub for Republican discourse, exposing generational rifts within the party.

Young conservatives like Noah Bundy and Ryder Gerrald are questioning military actions seemingly favoring Israel's interests over America's, indicating a shift from the staunch pro-Israel stance among older party members. As midterms approach, these emerging fractures pose challenges for Republican unity, essential to maintaining their congressional majorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)